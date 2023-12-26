iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 556,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,240. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

