iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

HDV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.27. 411,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,791. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

