iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.72

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 246494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,307,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.