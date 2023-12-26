iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $279.82

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.82 and last traded at $279.73, with a volume of 535120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.22.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.