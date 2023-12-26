iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $279.82

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.82 and last traded at $279.73, with a volume of 535120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.72.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.22.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.