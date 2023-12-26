iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. 1,830,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
