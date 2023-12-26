iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 62,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.