iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.19

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.19 and last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 1011474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

