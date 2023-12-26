iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

