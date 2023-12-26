iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.65

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 1206486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

