iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after acquiring an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

