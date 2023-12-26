iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $138,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.