iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,526. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

