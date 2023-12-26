iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. 3,344,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

