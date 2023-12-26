iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.46

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 525190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

