iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $41.87. 104,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.