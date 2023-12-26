iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $41.87. 104,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.96.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.