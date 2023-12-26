iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 132049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $803.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
