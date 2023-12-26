iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 132049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $803.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

