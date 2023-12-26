iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.19

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 702103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

