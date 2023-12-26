iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.19

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 702103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
