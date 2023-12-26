iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.27

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

