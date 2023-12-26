iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.27

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
