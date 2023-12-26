iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.84

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 108518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.