iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $409.20

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $409.20 and last traded at $408.72, with a volume of 252808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.49.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.17. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
