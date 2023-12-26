iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $409.20

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $409.20 and last traded at $408.72, with a volume of 252808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.49.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.17. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 488,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,570,000 after buying an additional 290,880 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

