iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.57

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 646316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

