iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.57

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 646316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
