iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.57

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 646316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

