iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.07

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 24835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.