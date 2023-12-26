iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.