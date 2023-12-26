iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.24

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 5814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

