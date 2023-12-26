iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

