iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.42

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 192645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.