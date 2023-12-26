iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 4,967,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,799,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

