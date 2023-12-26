iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.60

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.45, with a volume of 714848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

