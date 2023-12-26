iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.38

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 1272712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.