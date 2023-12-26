iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.71

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 138599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

