iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.07

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 99792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.