iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.07

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 99792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
