iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.41

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.24, with a volume of 107440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.07.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

