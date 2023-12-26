iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.39

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 2226518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 358,037 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

