iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.41

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 109193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $196,750,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

