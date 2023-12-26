iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.99

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 19623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,438,000.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.