iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.65

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 26257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $541.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.