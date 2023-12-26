iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.61

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 51787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.10.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.