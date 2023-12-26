iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.79

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.61, with a volume of 1467996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $259,275,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

