iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.78

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.78 and last traded at $157.21, with a volume of 135028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

