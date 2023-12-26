iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.67

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.67 and last traded at $147.34, with a volume of 778678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.70.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

