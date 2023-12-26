iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

