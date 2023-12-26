iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.97

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 53694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.