iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.66

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 35408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

