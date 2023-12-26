iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.09

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $263.09 and last traded at $262.59, with a volume of 941804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

