iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 63,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 101,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

