iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.04. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

