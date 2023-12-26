iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.45. 445,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

