iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.09

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.09 and last traded at $203.04, with a volume of 8613927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

