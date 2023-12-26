iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

