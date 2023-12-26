iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574,428. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $203.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

